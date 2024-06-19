Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 19, 2024, and her close friend Serwaa Amihere celebrated her ins tyle

Miss Amihere took to her Instagram page to share pictures of Nana Aba and wrote a lovely message to her

Many people talked about their admiration for their friendship, while others wished Nana Aba a happy birthday

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere wrote a touching message to celebrate her close friend and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as she turned a year older on June 19, 2024.

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Ama Anamoah in photos. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @thenanaaba

Serwaa Amihere celerbated her close friend Nana Aba Anamoah on social media

To mark Nana Aba Anamoah's 43rd birthday, Serwaa Amihere took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of the celebrant and wrote a touching message in the caption.

The pictures were the official ones Nana Aba posted on her official Instagram page to announce her special day. She slayed in a white top, white coat, and blue jeans.

In the sweet message, Miss Amihere presented Nana Aba as the birthday girl. She mentioned Nana Aba's English name, Rosemond, to indicate how close their friendship is.

"Ladies and gentlemen, The birthday girl @thenanaaba ❤️No long talk , Rosemond. You already know," Serwaa Amihere wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the comment section, Nana Aba replied by thanking Serwaa for the sweet message by saying:

Thank you my darling ❤️

Below is the lovely post Serwaa Amihere wrote to celebrate Nana Aba Anamoah as she turned 43:

Reactions to how Serwaa Amihere celebrated Nana Aba Anamoah

Many people in the comment section of Serwaa's Instagram post, and expressed their admiration for her and Nana Aba's friendship. Others also wished Nana Aba a happy birthday and dropped heartwarming messages for her in the comments.

Another part of the comment section commented on Nana Aba's birthday pictures, which showed her slaying in a white top, white coat, and blue jeans.

del_adzo said:

I love u both ❤ let nobody destroy ur friendship

jillsprettythings said:

Rosemond is gorgeous ❤️

efia_tilapia_putinwaa said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️am soo much happy love u both

isabella_sarfo said:

Happy birthday to you beautiful Nana Aba ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bellbrell said:

I love this. Great friendship there

mannie__frempomaa said:

Happy birthday Nana

studio_accessories_gh said:

May God bless us with girlfriend like Rosemond @thenanaaba Happy Birthday Queen

