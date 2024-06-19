Nana Aba Anamoah has released some stunning photos to celebrate her 44th birthday in grand style

The media personality looked effortlessly chic in expensive clothing from the Loewe fashion brand

Some social media users commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's gorgeous birthday photos

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah ditched her regular form-fitting dresses for a sporty look on June 19, 2024, her birthday.

For her birthday photo shoot, the former GHOne TV general manager looked classy in a white blazer with faux fur sleeves, a white Loewe cotton-blend tank top, and Loewe blue jeans.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in beautiful clothes. Photo credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah opted for a short centre-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick while smiling for the cameras.

The outspoken and eloquent TV presenter completed her elegant look with white designer high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Thomas Partey on his birthday

Arsenal player and Black Stars captain Thomas Partey spent his birthday in Accra with some sports journalists and friends, including Nana Aba Anamoah.

Watch the video below:

CEO of Goba Kente Baaba Ankrah and others commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

baaba_ankrah stated:

Beautiful, Happy birthday ❤️

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

Happy Birthday My Beautiful Aba

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy Birthday Aunty Nana Aba in Kuku’s voice. God bless you today and always ❤️

effe_lois_services stated:

God bless you with good health and more peaceful years ahead ❤❤

_ohemaaberryx stated:

My birthday twin ❤️ happy birthday to us

obaahemaa_akyere stated:

A glorious birthday to you chic. May all your secret prayers be answered IJN❤️❤️❤️

Fireladygh stated:

My superstar, keep shining in grace always, happy blessed birthday ❤️

kezia_sanie stated:

Happy birthday Nana. God bless your good heart. ❤️

Barbarabonney stated:

Happy birthday, queen!

Lawstiki stated:

Happiest birthday June finest. Continue to be a blessing to others. You’re loved and appreciated

akosuasarpong33 stated:

Happy birthday Nana.

Nana Aba Anamoah Looks Glamorous In A Pink Figure-Hugging Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah, who looked chic in a pink dress for her Valentine's Day shoot.

The fashion influencer's costly designer scarf caused a buzz online, and several people commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's attire and haircut on Instagram.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh