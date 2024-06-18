Nadia Buari and Stonebwoy in the video enjoyed each other's company in the comfort of a vehicle as they enjoyed

The pair sang Stonebwoy's Your Body off the musician's 5th Dimension Album with bright smiles on their faces

In the comments section of the video, many fans were excited to see the popular musician and the star actress together

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and musician Stonebwoy warmed the hearts of fans with a video of the pair singing together in a car. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the duo enjoying time together, singing Stonebwoy's hit song Your Body from his 5th Dimension album.

In the video, Buari and Stonebwoy appeared to be in high spirits, with bright smiles on their faces.

Fans were thrilled to see this unexpected link up as they did not know the two celebrities were that close. The comments section of the video shared on Nadia Buari's TikTok page was filled with comments of excitement and admiration. Aside from the chemistry on display, what caught the most attention was Nadia Buari's beauty.

Nadi Buari and Stonebwoy warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Efo Seyram said:

This friendship is approved and certified

@MCDON_REIGN reacted:

Your body laa tso nice combination henceforth Davi Dadia a.k.a Edzordzinam sign and sealed

user72801530866671 wrote:

it become international because ebi international artists. Queen of Ghana movie and africa Dancehall giant STONE. ❤❤

Lyrical Beast reacted:

U got my follow bcuz of the sound. Stonebwoy till thy kingdom comes

Qwuaku SØØÑ RÏCH said:

Dr. Louisa please why are you not following him to where he goes again, come see something errh

Kwabena Boateng wrote:

Nadia is really who she thinks she is ngl

Nadi Buari acts in Twi

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, acted in Twi as she mimicked a voice-over sound in the language.

The actress, who always speaks English in most of her movie roles, had many people laughing as she mimicked the funny sound of getting brokenhearted.

In the video's comments section, many of the actress's followers dropped funny comments saying she nailed her impression.

