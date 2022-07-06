The Paramount Chief Of Elmina Nana Kodwo Conduah VI has excited many after he was spotted dancing 'Buga'

The chief was in an excited mood as he danced to the popular tune when it was suddenly played by a crowd who came to meet him

The video of Nana Kodua doing the royalty version of the 'Buga' dance circulated on social media and generated reactions from Ghanaians

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina traditional area, has excited and got many laughing their hearts out after footage of him dancing to Kizz Daniel's viral song 'Buga' went viral. In the footage, the chief was met by a large crowd as he was passing by in his vehicle.

Nana Conduah sat over the sunroof of his 4-wheel drive as it slowly passed through the large crowd. Whiles he passed, the 'Buga' tune suddenly started playing, and Nana could not help himself as he showcased his impressive dance moves.

Photo: Nana Kodwo Conduah Dancing Buga Source: blagogee, Twitter

He lifted both hands towards his chest area and shook his body with a smile on his face as the crowd cheered him on. The event happened at the Edina Bakatue Festival held on Tuesday in the Edinaman traditional area.

The Bakautue Festival was an enthralling one as folks were entreated to a lot of fun with numerous side attractions available aside the funny antics of Nana Conduah.

The people of Elmina got to celebrate the iconic festival after two years of it being cancled. Nana Conduah made sure the event was a memorable one as many traditional rites and interesting activities were done. See The Video Here

Social Media Reacts To Nana Conduah's Dance

thereal_mums.eye1 laughed and said:

Elmina chief

sikadwaakua72 also reacted:

Wei

miss_winnita2 quickly identified the person in the video:

This should be the elmina chief

