RCee Celebrates Infectious Nature Of Ghanaian Beauty With 'Made In Ghana'

As the global eye settles on the African continent for our diverse range of rhythms and melody, RCEE is on a mission to tattoo his name and his art on the minds of all who care to listen.

With a style that can be described as a seamless blend of Afrobeats, Highlife, Pop and R&B, the Ghanaian singer wields a presence most often felt with the birth of superstars.

This is perfectly exhibited in his new single 'Made In Ghana'.

On ‘Made In Ghana’, RCEE sings the praises of a beautiful Ghanaian woman who has captured his imagination.

The honesty of his emotions for this woman bleeds through so potently that the listener can feel his deep desire and longing for her. It’s not just what he is saying to her, it is how he is saying it.

Through lines like “If you see my baby, tell am say nobody dey my side” and “Oh my woman, Ghana woman, your body dey be me so much”, RCEE makes it clear that this is a celebration of the physical and sensual nature of Ghanaian beauty.

The Beehyve Entertainment artist also shows the beauty of simplicity by making his lyrics easy on the ear and uncomplicated.

The bouncy and rich production on ‘Made In Ghana’ complete with its live-leaning sounds and a thumping bassline make it an all-African party.

Stream Made In Ghana via your favourite streaming platform here or via Apple Music.

