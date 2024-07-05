Don Little has narrated how he was sacked from adult service at church to join the children's service due to his diminutive stature

The actor mentioned that this embarrassing scenario has since then stopped him from going to church, and he prefers to pray on his own

Don Little mentioned that he was older than many people imagine, noting that he has younger siblings who are old themselves

Diminutive Ghanaian actor Don Little has opened up about a disheartening experience at church that stopped him from attending.

The actor lamented that despite his age, he was sent to the children's service due to his small size, causing him embarrassment.

Don Little stated that because of his unique physical appearance people tend to mistaken him for a child when that was not the case.

The actor mentioned that feeling undervalued at the place of worship made him decide to stop attending church altogether. The actor mentioned that he now prefers to pray alone, revealing that he often visits the Atwea Mountains, one of the most popular and patronised prayer mountains in Ghana, to pray.

His revelation sparked reactions from social media users, with some feeling bad for him while others teased him.

Diminutive actor Yaw Dabo brings Arsenal Agent To Ghana

In another story, Kumawood star Yaw Dabo revealed the purpose of the visit of Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana from the UK.

In a short interview at the airport, he noted that his dream is to ensure that his players make it to prominent clubs in Europe.

His English impressed many people, while others lauded his initiative in the comments.

