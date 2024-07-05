Ghanaian Man Shows Filthy Side Of London In Viral TikTok Video: "They Never Show You The Bad Side"
- Trouble Man Carlos, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, showed the filthy side of London that is not seen in the media
- The East London-based Ghanaian man said not every part of the UK/London is good-looking and gave a tour of the ghetto part, showing rubbish scattered all over
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians argued that the places he showed were not as bad as he made them sound
Trouble Man Carlos, an East London-based Ghanaian man, in a video, exposed a side of London that he believes is rarely shown in the media.
The man gave a tour of some of the grittier parts of East London, highlighting areas often overlooked when people praise the beauty of the city.
In his video, he argued that not every part of London was pretty. He walked through neighbourhoods where rubbish was scattered on the streets, and buildings appeared neglected and rundown.
The reaction to Carlos' video was mixed, particularly among Ghanaians. In the comments section, many netizens expressed their opinions on the conditions he highlighted. Some argued that the places he showed were not as bad as he portrayed, suggesting that they were even nicer than many neighbourhoods in Ghana.
Ghanaians react to the ghetto side of London
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
tell me how many places get this kind of places there just few places
nnature'spride commented:
Sweetheart is far better than Ghana
Nana Yaw Garzy wrote:
Buh you didn’t hear 3y3 original plastic chairs fofor) aba 3y3 nkonwaooo nkonwa
Stanna Man Bird said:
Concert man, these place is even nicer go to Brixton and see
Ghanaian man works as garbage collector
In another story, a Ghanaian man who works as a garbage collector abroad shared a video of him working on TikTok, and he had a bright smile on his face.
In the video, the young man could be seen fetching garbage bins from houses and moving them to the garbage truck to offload them.
In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised him for his hard work and claimed that it was better than most prestigious jobs in Ghana.
