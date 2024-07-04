Kumawood star Yaw Dabo revealed the purpose of the visit of Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana from the UK

In a short interview at the airport, he noted that his dream is to ensure that his players make it to prominent clubs in Europe

His English impressed many people, while others lauded his initiative in the comments

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo welcomed Arsenal player recruitment Phil Antwi from the UK to the Kotoka International Airport in the evening on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. To support him was his team and fellow diminutive actor Don Little.

Yaw Dabo and Don Little welcoming Phil Antwi to Ghana from the UK.

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo explained the purpose of Phil Antwi's visit to Ghana

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Yaw Dabo expressed his excitement in Phil Antwi, accepting his invitation to fly to Ghana to explore talents at his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

In the video, Yaw Dabo noted that his team at the sports academy is doing a great job in terms of sports in the country. He added that he knows the incredible talents here, having spotted Ghanaian professional players Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Ernest Nuamah.

"I like to recruit young talent to push them to Europe. That is why I am inviting my brother from the UK, Arsenal, to come and watch them. When he sees good players, he can send them to Europe for me. Because of Dabo Soccer Academy, my brother is here," he said in the brief interview.

While speaking, the Kumawood star jokingly said he would explore the Ghanaian culture with Mr Antwi, such as eating fufu and offering him a Ghanaian girlfriend.

Highlighting the importance of his Europe Tour, the diminutive actor said that when recruiting players from Ghana, it takes a while for scouts abroad to visit the country and see the talent of Ghanaian players.

Below is a video of Yaw Dabo explaining the purpose of inviting Phil Antwi to Ghana.

Reactions to the video of Yaw Dabo explaining the purpose of Phil Antwi's visit

Many people were impressed with Yaw Dabo's fluency in English as they dropped their reviews in the comments. Others also applauded him for pushing hard for the players enrolled in his soccer academy.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

opanarazakgh said:

His English is becoming better

miss._hinson said:

I like how Dabo is upskilling himself

same_taste1 said:

Mr Dabo is really doing well. May God keep promoting you for a good course

lilybrakejunior said:

His English isn’t that bad though

israel_aka_ak47 said:

Wow he has done a very good job but I don't know why the camera man cannot show the person's face.

saint_sperry said:

Who is giving him the English lesson? At least he’s forcing. I hope this was not directly scripted “babadie”

emmanuel_gordon20 said:

Am I the only one who heard *am moving actor* pls let me know if I need to see Otolaryngologist

