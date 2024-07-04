Yaw Dabo Explains Why He Invited Arsenal Scout To Ghana, Impresses Many With Good English In Video
- Kumawood star Yaw Dabo revealed the purpose of the visit of Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana from the UK
- In a short interview at the airport, he noted that his dream is to ensure that his players make it to prominent clubs in Europe
- His English impressed many people, while others lauded his initiative in the comments
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo welcomed Arsenal player recruitment Phil Antwi from the UK to the Kotoka International Airport in the evening on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. To support him was his team and fellow diminutive actor Don Little.
Yaw Dabo explained the purpose of Phil Antwi's visit to Ghana
In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Yaw Dabo expressed his excitement in Phil Antwi, accepting his invitation to fly to Ghana to explore talents at his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.
In the video, Yaw Dabo noted that his team at the sports academy is doing a great job in terms of sports in the country. He added that he knows the incredible talents here, having spotted Ghanaian professional players Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Ernest Nuamah.
"I like to recruit young talent to push them to Europe. That is why I am inviting my brother from the UK, Arsenal, to come and watch them. When he sees good players, he can send them to Europe for me. Because of Dabo Soccer Academy, my brother is here," he said in the brief interview.
While speaking, the Kumawood star jokingly said he would explore the Ghanaian culture with Mr Antwi, such as eating fufu and offering him a Ghanaian girlfriend.
Highlighting the importance of his Europe Tour, the diminutive actor said that when recruiting players from Ghana, it takes a while for scouts abroad to visit the country and see the talent of Ghanaian players.
Below is a video of Yaw Dabo explaining the purpose of inviting Phil Antwi to Ghana.
Reactions to the video of Yaw Dabo explaining the purpose of Phil Antwi's visit
Many people were impressed with Yaw Dabo's fluency in English as they dropped their reviews in the comments. Others also applauded him for pushing hard for the players enrolled in his soccer academy.
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:
opanarazakgh said:
His English is becoming better
miss._hinson said:
I like how Dabo is upskilling himself
same_taste1 said:
Mr Dabo is really doing well. May God keep promoting you for a good course
lilybrakejunior said:
His English isn’t that bad though
israel_aka_ak47 said:
Wow he has done a very good job but I don't know why the camera man cannot show the person's face.
saint_sperry said:
Who is giving him the English lesson? At least he’s forcing. I hope this was not directly scripted “babadie”
emmanuel_gordon20 said:
Am I the only one who heard *am moving actor* pls let me know if I need to see Otolaryngologist
"Adwenkεseε': Dabo's team promoted to Division 2, threw a feast for players
YEN.com.gh reported that actor Yaw Dabo's soccer academy emerged as the leader of Ghana's Division One league.
The academy earned a spot in Division Two following an automatic promotion after their latest game. Dabo threw a lavish party for the players in celebration of the team's new milestone.
