An old video showing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, swearing an oath before he was enstooled as King has emerged

The young-looking man at the time was bare-chested with a black cloth wrapped around his upper waist

Social media users who watched the video congratulated the Asantehene for leading his people for all these years

On April 26, 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enstooled as the King of the Asante people in Ghana.

A video footage which shows him swearing the oath of Asanteman has emerged on social media.

An old video shows Otumfuo Osei Tutu II swearing an oath to his people during his enstoolment 26 years ago. Photo credit: @Asante_nation

In a post on X, it showed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a black cloth wrapped around his waist as he swore the oath before thousands of elders and people of Asanteman.

He held one of the most significant swords in Asante, the Mponponsuo, in his right hand to swear the oath. When he was done, everyone around cheered him as a way of showing their approval and support.

Meanwhile, all the chiefs and people present wore black cloths and clothes.

Before he became Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was known as Nana Barima Kwaku Duah. He was born on May 6, 1950 and is the 16th Asantehene.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II succeeded the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware after his demise. The Asantehemaa Opoku Serwaa Ampem chose five persons on March 29, 1999, for review and selection of a new Asantehene at the time.

After deliberations, considering both character and educational achievements, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was selected to lead Asanteman.

After he was taken through several traditions behind the scenes, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enstooled on April 26, 1999.

During his oath, Otumfuo pledged to rule with integrity and respect to ensure development in his area.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II became Asante King on April 26, 1999.

"I have been honoured to be chosen to continue Osei Tutu's legacy. I pledge to continue his rule. If I do not do so in truth and honesty, you can destool me,” he pledged in Twi.

Upon his ascension to the throne, he adopted the official name Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Several Ghanaians congratulated him on his 26th anniversary and wished him well. Read some of the comments below:

@Nanaezze said:

“Tradition, heritage and pure legacy.”

@KofiPhD wrote:

“Piawwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!”

@ModernArsenal77 said:

“Great. But he should just stop his people from insulting all others.”

@DearBorn_Gand wrote:

“You all should use ‘Grok’ to find out his achievements and impacts. Asantehene ❤️🔥✍️.”

@niclas_humble said:

“God save the Asantehene 🤍🙏🏽.”

@BrobbeyElisha wrote:

“Long live King Osei Tutu. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭.”

@PromzyKingston said:

“So I was born before he was made king? Wow.”

Otumfuo and wife attend fundraising gala dinner

YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation organised a 25th fundraising gala dinner event on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu attended the private event.

Several revered Ghanaians and diasporans in Ghana attended the fundraising gala dinner, including former president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor and businessman Mr Andrew Asamoah.

