Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, explained in a video why he brought Arsenal football agent Phil Antwi to Ghana. Dabo revealed that his primary aim was to introduce Antwi to the country's rich pool of talent. The actor said he hoped to create more opportunities for Ghanaian players to showcase their talent on a larger stage.

Yaw Dabo emphasized that one of his motives was to increase the chances of his academy players playing in Europe. He stated that having a well-connected agent like Antwi, who has links with multiple European clubs, would significantly improve his players' prospects.

Yaw Dabo, along with his fellow Kumawood star Don Little and his team, welcomed Phil Antwi at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of Wednesday, July 3, 2024. In a video posted on Zionfelix's Instagram, they placed a kente sash around Antwi's neck.

Ghanaians impressed with Dabo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

same_taste1 said:

Mr Dabo is really doing well. May God keep promoting you for a good course

miss._hinson commented:

I like how Dabo is upskilling himself

israel_aka_ak47 reacted:

Wow he have done a very good job but I don't know why the camera man cannot show the person's face.

Source: YEN.com.gh