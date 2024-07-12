Shatta Bandle stunned the internet with his latest life enhancement update after his recent trip to Nigeria

The diminutive socialite shared a video of himself flashing his new set of teeth on social media and boasting about his riches

A new photo of Shatta Wale undergoing a dental checkup at Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa's hospital has surfaced online

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite and content creator, Shatta Bandle, has gone viral after a photo of him getting a dental checkup appeared on social media.

Shatta Bandle and Dr Louisa Photo source: @shatta_bandle @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle visits Dr Louisa for a dental checkup

In a photo shared by Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, on Instagram, Shatta Bandle is captured undergoing a routine dental checkup at the Charisma dental clinic.

The self-proclaimed Ghanaian billionaire smiled as Dr Louisa took the photo of him getting his new teeth checked out.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Dr Louisa revealed that Shatta Bandle had completed the first part of the treatment he needed to undertake to fix his teeth.

She wrote,

"Look who I had in my chair 1st part of treatment done ✅"

Shatta Bandle recently received fan admiration after he shared a video of himself on July 8, 2024, flaunting his new set of teeth for the first time after he visited Nigeria to reconnect with his circle of influential friends and attend Mr Ibu's funeral.

Below is the photo of Shatta Bandle visiting Dr Louisa for a dental checkup:

Reactions to the photo of Shatta Bandle and Dr Louisa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users regarding the photo of Shatta Bandle's dental checkup at Dr Louisa's clinic.

@kobby.kyei commented:

"The rich man is looking good! Good job Dr. "

@afrifavera commented:

"Shatta bundle be looking like Rema here "

@loveandpillsgh commented:

"Best thing I've seen on the internet today, God bless you Dr"

@dixonwest commented:

"I thought that was Rema for a sec "

@edemyavi commented:

"See how senior man change "

@richie1x commented:

"Oh wow. This is beautiful. Shatta Bundle to the world. This time dier the smiles go over we. Lolz"

@ganiubless commented:

"You changed this man’s life"

Shatta Bandle begs EFCC after spraying Naira at an event in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle had sprayed naira at an event in Nigeria, which caught the attention of the authorities.

In a recently released video, the Ghanaian star apologised to Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerians for abusing the naira, a similar action which landed crossdresser Bobrisky in prison.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh