Seasoned Ghanaian DJ and broadcaster, Ohemaa Woyeje, shared a beautiful picture of her two daughters on her Instagram page

She and her daughters rocked matching outfits, comprising of jeans bottoms and a white top, while beaming with a smile and clinging to their mother

Many people spoke about the striking resemblance of Ohemaa and her daughters in the comment section

Angel FM's presenter Ohemaa Woyeje melted many hearts when she shared an adorable picture of herself and her two all grown up daughters.

In the picture Ohemaa Woyeje posted on her Instagram page, her eldest daughter Maame Akosua Sarpomaa stood on the right and the youngest Maame Yaa Serwaa stood on the left.

Her daughters looked all grown up in their blue jeans shorts and short-sleeved t-shirts and matching black and white sneakers. Their hairs were neatly braided as she smiled.

The seasoned broadcaster matched with her daughters as she rocked a white single strapped top and jeans trousers.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Ohemaa was overjoyed as she posed in the middle of her daughters. She referred to the trio as Mama and her girls.

"Mama & her girls 🤩 Sarpomaa & Serwaa @maswoyeje @yaswoyeje."

Reactions to the picture of Ohemaa and her kids

Many social media users in the comment section talked about Ohemaa Woyeje's daughters sharing a striking resemblance with her.

The picture melted the hearts of many social media users who could not help but talk about the seasoned media personality's beautiful family.

Below are the exciting reactions of people to Ohemaa Woyeje's family:

mystictwins47 said:

"QUEEN & her princesses 👸🏽❤️‍🔥."

nana_abyna_damoah said:

"Eii more like twins 🤗."

binasgh said:

"Beautiful family❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍👏👏."

divadaphne1 said:

"They're so cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

obroni2k said:

"Nice family 🔥❤️."

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️."

