Shatta Bandle has stunned the internet with his latest life enhancement update after his recent Nigeria trip

The sensational diminutive socialite is believed to have replaced his missing frontal teeth

A video of him flashing his new set of teeth on social media has sparked a frenzy among his fans

Ghanaian socialite and content creator Shatta Bandle recently flew to Nigeria to reconnect with his circle of influential friends after attending Mr Ibu's funeral.

Over the years, the online personality has garnered significant reactions online with his short skits and flamboyant lifestyle, which fits his young, rich millionaire tag.

Shatta Bandle has shared a new update about his looks, which seems to have increased fans' admiration for him.

Shatta Bandle fixes his teeth

In a video shared on July 8, Shatta Bandle, who has never been concerned about his looks, flaunted his new set of teeth for the first time.

Before the replacement, the socialite was always seen wearing a wide smile despite his missing front teeth.

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for the socialite after he shared his new look online, which comes after he met his long-time Nigerian collaborator, Rudeboy of PSquare fame. In his post, Shatta Bandle shared a snide remark to detractors who were fond of mocking him.

Fans react to Shatta Bandle's new update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle's new look enhancement.

officialcitimillz said:

Bandle bro…you na fine man normally ❤️

taphamod wrote:

Ebe like the way you dey talk change oo

iravel.hub noted:

Baba your teeth is brighter than Ghana economy

vvs._rankyn999 remarked:

Congrats on your new boss

peter_my_life_ added:

Remaining the height jare teeth is done

Shatta Bandle in trouble in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle had sprayed naira at an event in Nigeria, which caught the attention of the authorities.

In a recently released video, the Ghanaian star apologised to Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerians for abusing the naira, a similar action which landed crossdresser Bobrisky in prison.

