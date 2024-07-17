Bukom Banku, in several videos he shared on his TikTok page, expressed joy as he landed in Brockwell, London, in the UK for holidays

The entertaining veteran boxer rocked a matching green hoodie and shorts with blue sneakers and sunglasses as he visited the city

In one of the videos, the boxer entertained his entourage by freestyling his song, Show Me The Lighter, getting people chanting along

Ghanaian entertainer and veteran boxer Bukom Banku delighted his fans with a series of videos shared on his TikTok page while visiting Brockwell, London, on holiday.

The excited boxer explored the city, making the most of his time in the UK.

Upon his arrival, Bukom Banku sported a matching green hoodie and shorts, complemented by blue sneakers and sunglasses. In some of the videos, the controversial boxer roamed the streets and visited shops.

One particularly memorable video captured Bukom Banku, who also freestyled his popular song, Show Me The Lighter.

Surrounded by some friends, the boxer engaged the crowd with a lively performance, with both men and women eagerly chanting the lyrics.

Bukom Banku sparks reactions online

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user23674868878614 said:

"God is still lifting him up with more blessings"

dollybuabeng wrote:

"my goodness, Accra no go hear word, Awurade nyame, ablotsie boosting will be the next video, eii asem aaba"

Site 16 said:

"eeiii dude want pass through the glass oooo"

EDJORNA commented:

"banku all the way"

user23674868878614 reacted:

"God is still lifting him up with more blessings"

user5034047439159 wrote:

"Banku if you keep shouting like this they will deport you ooh"

Albert Kofi Essoun commented:

"We are dead. 4 way Bolckwoo which country "

