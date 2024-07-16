Ras Nene and Kyekyeku are among a star-studded lineup for Nacee's upcoming concert in London

The show will bring together a host of gospel talents and comedians from Ghana to thrill fans

Ras Nene and Kyekyeku are set to arrive in the UK several days earlier to spike up the anticipation for the show

Ghanaian actor Akabenezer, also known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has been spotted at the airport ahead of Nacee's upcoming concert in London.

Scores of Ghanaian gospel musicians, including Kofi Owusu Peprah and Ohemaa Mercy, are set to participate in the KAVOD music experience this year.

On the side will be other Ghanaian entertainers, including Dr Likee and his protégé Kyekyeku.

Ras Nene and Kyekeku en route to the UK.

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku dress casually for the flight

Kumawood movie stars Dr Likee and Kyekyeku will be in London for the first time this weekend.

A video of their departure, which has surfaced online, shows the actors being mobbed at the airport as fans rush to capture moments with them.

While some fans hailed Dr Likee's resilient efforts to amplify his cronies, others couldn't help but admire their simple lifestyle.

Dr Likee wore a t-shirt over sweatpants, while Kyekyeku opted for a tracksuit to ensure a comfortable flight to London ahead of the upcoming KAVOD Experience.

Fans react to Kyekyeku and Dr Likee's departure to London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's departure to the UK for the KAVOD music experience.

nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful said:

"every minute Biaaa na plane nam mu."

tinababy_gh wrote:

"Abeg you guys should wait for me I’m on my way to the airport."

celebrity_likes_fashion remarked:

"Comedy Comedy like that, like that it's taking people outside Ghana. Moral of the story do what you can do best."

capt_brian_matthews quizzed:

"Where’s Sobolo??"

brimag_cosmetics added:

"My guys are winning and I'm here for it."

Kyekyeku meets her crush

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku met pretty content creator Nessa, who expressed her admiration for the actor in a video that surfaced online.

In the hilarious video, Kyekyeku was stunned after hearing the pretty, light-skinned lady express how she felt about him.

