Dr Likee and his protégé Kyekyeku have arrived in London to prepare for an upcoming Ghanaian concert

The comedians were spotted having a meal with a fan as they recounted their experience as first-time visitors to the UK

A video of them going about their usual skit business in the Uniter Kingdom has surfaced online

Ghanaian comedians Dr Likee and Kyekyeku have flown to the UK for the first time as part of a star-studded lineup for this year's KAVOD experience.

The event, which will take place on July 20, will bring together a host of gospel talents and comedians from Ghana to thrill fans in London.

The comedians' first on-screen moment after arriving in the UK has left many in stitches.

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku are in London for KAVOD and have a hilarous plan to meet King Charles. Photo source: Youtube/PoleenoMultimedia

Dr Likee brags about his British royal heritage

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee met up with Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia, a Ghanaian blogger now based in the UK, and a fan who stopped his work to give the comedians a warm welcome.

Dr Likee shared a hilarious tale about his relationship with the British monarch. He bragged about an invitation to Buckingham Palace, which he turned down because he wanted to keep a low profile.

Their video capturing their first moments in London, which they shared online, has captivated the attention of numerous fans.

Ghanaians react to Dr Likee and Kyekyeku in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Dr Likee and Kyekyeku's first stint in London.

@citizendareios3139 said:

"Dr. Likee is a whole mood"

@matthewamankwah wrote:

"Eiiiiiiii you have sent your lies there . They will catch u oooo"

@lindaamoah3271 noted:

"Ahh my all time fav Kyekyeku why are you always worrying ur father like dat err He said he's from a royal family jxt accept it n move on wai , God I can't stop laughing you both are so hilarious aswear ... I love you guys so much"

@augustinasarpong8719 remarked:

"Eeeeiii my people, so nice to see you guys here in London uk ooooo"

Nacee shoots skit with Dr Likee and his crew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee made a surprise visit to Kumasi, linking up with famous skit makers Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, and their team.

The gospel musician expressed his love for the content of the skit makers, stating that he watches them all the time.

Their skit comes ahead of the highly anticipated KAVOD experience in London in the United Kingdom.

