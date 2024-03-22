Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku was overjoyed during his son Ambitious Tilapia's bout against DR Congo's Nathan Nlandu at the 2023 African Games

Bukom Banku was seen dancing and cheering his son on during a break from the fight, and due to this disruption, security escorted him out of the section

The video got many admiring Bukom Banku's love for his son

Former Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, was escorted out by security and officers of the Ghana Police Service for disrupting the semifinals of the boxing competition of the 13th African Games with his dance moves.

Bukom Banku supporting his son at his bout.

Bukom Banku dances hard to rally behind his son in a boxing bout

Bukom Banku was at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the night of March 21, 2024, to witness his son Abubakar Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, compete in the semifinals of the boxing competition in the 2023 African Games.

His son competed against DR Congo's Nathan Nlandu and won via a split decision in the cruiserweight division of the tournament

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Ambitious Tilapia was seated in the corner of the boxing ring as members of his team tried to cool him down during a break in the bout.

It was then that his father decided to get closer to his section and boost his morale by displaying fire dance moves.

While dancing, security approached the retired Ghanaian boxer and escorted him out of that section. Fans were seen cheering him on and calling out his name as he walked out with his wife.

Below is a video of Bukom Banku supporting his son at his boxing bout against his DR Congo opponent in the African Games.

Reactions as Bukom Banku stormed the Bukom Boxing Arena to support his son

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about their admiration for Bukom Banku's dance moves.

Others were unhappy at how security whisked him away as they were of the view that he was just supporting his son.

Bukom Banku's son to fight for gold medal at 2023 African Games

YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Bnaku's son Ambitious Tilapia is booked to fight for the gold medal in the boxing division of the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The talented professional boxer beat DR Congo’s Nathan Nlandu via a split decision in the cruiserweight division.

Many people congratulated him, while others admired his dance moves, which was a celebration of his win.

