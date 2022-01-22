Dancehall music star Shatta Wale recently a new girlfriend and showed the pretty lady off in videos on social media

The lady identified as Elfreda has been bonding with Shatta Wale's friends, Medikal and Fella Makafui, as they chill on a vacation

In one of the videos from the vacation, Shatta Wale's new girl has been spotted teaching Fella how to swim

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, recently announced that he had found a new lover.

In videos that were widely circulated on other social media platforms, Shatta Wale and a fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

While Shatta Wale did not give any clue as to who the lady was, details of her popped up online suggesting she was called Elfreda.

Shatta Wle's new girlfriend, Elfreda, has been bonding with Fella Makafui Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Vacation with Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui

It seems Elfreda has not taken too long to bond with Shatta Wale's friends. Barely 24 hours after being introduced, she has gone on a vacation with Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui and is not in any way looking like a new member of the squad.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In one of the videos from the vacation which has been posted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Elfreda has been spotted bonding with Fella.

The two are seen inside a swimming pool while Elfreda, who looked like a more skillful swimmer, tried to teach Fella how to swim. It was all smiles between them.

Shatta Wale was heard in the background making comments about Fella's performance. For him, Fella did not swim but walked to get to the other side of the swimming.

Shatta's comment got Elfreda and Fella bursting into laughter while still standing in the swimming pool.

Watch the video below:

Michy throws shade after Shatta Wale shows new girl

Meanwhile, Michy who is to have known Shatta Wale's new girl has dropped a cryptic message after her baby daddy was seen in a video with the lady.

According to her, she was craving for kenkey with "tiny fish and rotten pepper" and said that was her current mood.

Looking at the timing of her message, a section of social media is taking it as a shade towards her ex and the new girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh