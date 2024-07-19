The beautiful wife of Ghanaian footballer Dede Ayew has set a new fashion trend for wealthy women

The mother-of-two slayed in a simple yet classy outfit to Didi Stone's plush birthday party in Paris

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Ayew's custom-made outfit for the private party

The gorgeous wife of former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew graced top model Did Stone's 25th birthday party in Paris.

Yvonne Ayew, one of the fashionable wives of Ghanaian intentional players, wore a custom-made Long-sleeve maxi dress to the star-studded party.

The mother-of-two looked glamorous in a matching gele headwrap while taking selfies to show off her flawless makeup, perfect eyebrows, and long eyelashes.

Dede Ayew's wife, Yvonne Ayew, slays in a maxi dress to Didi Stone's birthday party. Photo credit: @elaliaa.

Source: Instagram

Dede Ayew's wife accessorised her look with an expensive gold wristwatch, bracelets, a necklace, and matching fashionable rings.

Didi Stone looked ravishing, like an Egyptian goddess in a beaded tulle dress and charming hairstyle.

She was spotted in an African print dress on another slide as she exchanged pleasantries with her guests.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Yvonne Ayew's custom-made dress for Didi Stone's 25th birthday in Paris

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Closetconfessionjade stated:

"Magnifique "

3ll3zz stated:

"ITS EVERYTHING FOR ME "

Myprettygang stated:

"Stunning "

vicky_babyy stated:

"Tu brille plus que le soleil mama"

Jiseledhawann stated:

woww❤️"

chachamimundo stated:

"Wow when you understand the assignment .My❤️African. Queen"

Myprettygang stated:

"Sis I want that dress "

Itstanyatime stated:

"ok, this caftan is everything!!!"

mickaella_ketty stated:

"L’art de l’élégance ❤️"

stef_harper_ stated:

"Oh babe "

Islamona stated:

"The outfit, the mood is magnificent my darling a jewel ❤️"

Closetconfessionjade stated:

"Magnifique "

Mavenma stated:

"We are winning ♾️"

Chachamimundo stated:

"Wow❤️Au Fait"

marionlefebvre_topchef stated:

"Maissss "

Dede Ayew's wife rocks a braided hairstyle

Dede Ayew's wife looked breathtaking in stylish cornrow braids and maxi dresses for the photoshoot.

The style influencer posed in her beautiful home with spectacular interior decor while flaunting her Christian Dior bag.

Check out the photos below:

Imani Ayew Looks Flawless In Curly Braid Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Imani Ayew, the sister of Black Stars footballers Dede and Jordan Ayew, looks gorgeous in anything she wears.

The supermodel and industrious businesswoman has shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram.

Asafa Powell, a Jamaican sprinter, and his stunning Ghanaian wife have commented on Imani Ayew's pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh