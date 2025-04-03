Apostle Kwadwo Safo recently sent his team to donate numerous items worth GH₵200k to the Osu Children's Home

The Kristo Asafo Mission founder's donation was part of his celebration of the New Year on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Many Ghanaians commended Apostle Kwadwo Safo for donating the items to the Osu Children's Home

Ghanaian inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Kantanka, has made a significant donation to the Osu Children's Home.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo donates numerous items worth GH₵200k to the Osu Children's Home. Photo source: @kwadwo.safo.studi

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios on TikTok, some representatives of the Kristo Asafo Mission visited the premises of the orphanage to hand over the numerous items worth GH₵200k to the facility's caretakers.

The items presented to the Osu Children's Home included bags of sachet water, washing detergents, diapers, cooking oil, carbonated drinks, toiletries, shoes, sandals, traditional fabrics and many others.

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo's generous gesture touched the hearts of the orphans at the Osu Children's Home, who expressed their gratitude to the Kristo Asafo Mission founder.

Kantanka's donation to the orphanage was part of the celebration of the Kristo Asafo Mission's New Year, which was on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Over the years, Apostle Kwadwo Safo has built a reputation for being a benevolent figure aside from his successes in the world of innovation in the country. He has also embarked on several initiatives to transform the lives of the needy in the various Ghanaian societies.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo interacts with former President Nana Akufo-Addo at a public event. Photo source: @KantankaAuto

Source: UGC

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana previously donated GH¢500,000 cash to the former First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, to support her initiative to build a new mother and child care unit for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi. The initiative was championed to help save mothers and babies at the hospital from needless deaths.

The Kantanka Group also donated a brand new Kantanka Omama Pick-up (2020 edition), specially built with all security features, to the Ghana Armed Forces on December 27, 2020, at the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences in Awoshie.

In 2019, the Kantanka Group of Companies (KGC) donated assorted items worth GH¢80,000.00 and an undisclosed amount to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to mark his 100th birthday.

The items included 20 bags of sugar, 50 bags of rice, 50 cartons of milk, 50 cartons of Milo and 30 pieces of cloth, among others.

Watch the video below:

Kantanka's donation to Children's Home triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Offline commented:

"Long live Nana Safo Kantanka 🙏🙏🙏."

Nana OBREMPONG said:

"Long live Kantanka."

Climdy commented:

"Woow Long life Papa."

Nii-Armah Quaye gifts items to Chief Imam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye gifted numerous items to the Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Bills Micro Credit founder also presented a GH¢100,000 cheque in addition to the items to the Chief Imam for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's gesture towards the Chief Imam earned the businessman praise on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh