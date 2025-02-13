Global site navigation

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Simple Yet Sweet Reaction To Her Children’s Grammys 2025 Outfits
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Simple Yet Sweet Reaction To Her Children’s Grammys 2025 Outfits

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 3 min read
  • Jaden and Willow Smith attended the 2025 Grammys and made bold fashion statements with their outfits, which drew a comment from their mother
  • Jaden Smith wore a castle-shaped headpiece and Willow Smith donned a crystal-embellished top and matching pants
  • Several social media users thronged the comment section to share similar thoughts as Jada or express different opinions

The children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2025 Grammys and their mother expressed her reaction in a short message on social media.

Jaden Smith wore a unique headpiece with a black Louis Vuitton suit to the 2025 Grammys.

Jada Pinket Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Denim fashion, Grammys 2025, Castle hat.
Jada Pinkett Smith shares her thoughts on her children's outfits for the 2025 Grammys. Photo credit: Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old first son of Will and Jada wore a castle hat made by ABODI Transylvania in collaboration with artist Szilveszter Makó.

The piece was shaped like a multi-storey building complete with spires and windows.

In an Instagram post, the brand's founder Dora Abodi stated the now famous ABODI Transylvania Vampire Castle represents audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends.

Jada Pinket Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Denim fashion, Grammys 2025
Jada Pinkett Smith in a denim attire. Photo credit: jadapinkettsmith
Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Willow Smith wore a black crystal-embellished bra and matching hot pants by Fleur du Mal with a long black tailored coat with t-bar chain detail in black viscose from McQueen Autumn Winter.

Jada reacts to her children’s outfits at Grammys

In an Instagram post, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a one-word reaction to the looks of her children for the 2025 Grammys

She wrote: “Period!”

Several netizens agreed with Jada on the looks of her children for the Grammys and shared compliments. However, others thought the looks were not working and also shared their opinions.

Reactions to Jada’s comment on children's Grammys outfits

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith on Instagram. Read them below:

Monelbailey said:

“Best outfits of the Grammys go to Jaden and Willow 🖤🔥.”

Eyecatcheratbw wrote:

“Black house and power to the people is my interpretation and I love it!”

Lenawaithe said:

“They won. OKAY!”

Darling_nakia wrote:

“These are your seeds baby girl. I know you're a proud momma... ❤️.”

Itzcrystal_h said:

“What’s weird is people coming on here commenting on her children in a negative manner instead of keeping it moving. They don’t have to be what y'all want them to be, they are who they want to be. Unproblematic and minding their RICH business. Obviously, he is making a statement, and if he wasn’t that’s still his business. People are so miserable in their basements! 🖤🖤🖤.”

Chrissyteigen wrote:

“You both have the most incredible kids. For years now, I have only seen them being the most kind and warm beings to not only us but also anyone who mobs them or anyone they encounter. It’s just so cool to see. An inspiration! 🤍 I hope my kids will be the same 🥹.”

Source: YEN.com.gh

