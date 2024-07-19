Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie has dropped photos of a perfect wardrobe staple for her fans

Gyakie is one of the young and famous Ghanaian musicians who love to rock stylish black outfits

Some social media users commented on Gyakie's elegant shoes, which completed her look

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has inspired her fans with her beautiful black dress after her electrifying performance at the DMV Party in the Park.

The 24-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a black sleeveless short dress, as she posed on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks beautiful in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie showed off her natural face with glossy lipstick while rocking her favourite short bob African braids hairstyle.

The Rent-Free hitmaker accessorised her look with an expensive silver necklace, a bracelet, and a wristwatch that matched her shoes.

Gyakie further styled her look with a black designer side bag as she posed for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians comment on Gyakie's classy outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Thelacebandit stated:

"Your kids said come home."

Electromirror stated:

"Top Stepper!"

Iamescobar120 stated:

"U look good tho,keep Gyakie to the world."

gram4bigbwouy stated:

"Baby, good evening."

Fajebmi stated:

"Gyakie."

kidi_banastycypher stated:

"Omg ❤️."

4pf_exkhaled stated:

"My song bird ️"

Maingeyusuf stated:

"I love you, mama❤️."

ac_de_zylofone stated:

"Bae❤️Why you go Kill me Oooooo."

3phya_kookie stated:

"Beautiful, I have beautiful wings to fly in the skies."

Teddyyoungforeva stated:

"Fresh girl, greetings from Nigeria."

Teddyyoungforeva stated:

"Feature omaylay again."

og_choco.late._ stated:

"My celebrity crush."

Gyakie slays in a one-hand dress

Ghanaian-style influencer Gyakie stepped out in a one-hand silky tie & dye dress for her date night.

She accessorised her look with a round diamond necklace that matched her stylish clutch purse.

Gyakie looked flawless in heavy makeup, with bold eyeshadow and perfectly defined eyebrows to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gyakie Rocks Stylish Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who discussed her music and style on the cover of 82K Magazine.

The 24-year-old musician looked chic in a hairdo by a renowned London hairstylist.

Social media users commented on Gyakie's exquisite outfit and hairstyle for the editorial photoshoot.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh