Ghanaian actor Kompni has delved deep into his life before he found fame in the Kumawood industry

The Kumawood actor talked about everything from his substance abuse problems to his life as a father

Kompani confirmed that he had a six-year-old son in whose life he is very invested

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kompani opened up about his life in detail with YouTuber Poleeno Multimedia.

The blogger established that he had a thorny background making him drop out of school at a young age.

Kompani said he had to embrace street life, forcing him to experiment with different substances before his foray into acting.

Kompani talks about his child

Kompani is known for his notorious roles in many Kumawood movies. The actor earned cosigns from several top stars, including Dr Likee and Nana Ama McBrown.

According to Kompani, he has a six-year-old son who lives with him. The actor said he cares for the little child who is currently in school. In his interview, the diminutive actor said,

My son looks like me. When you see him, you'll know that he is Kompani's son. But he didn't take after my height.

The Kumawood actor who now plays a key role among Dr Likee's cronies expressed his interest to father more children in future.

Fans react to Kompani's fatherhood story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kompani's journey as a father

NANA said:

See the way Poleeno dey ask questions. Papa J should rewatch his videos and learn.

Kwame_Bright 🇨🇦🇬🇭 wrote:

30years, no child no girlfriend, just work work work, I think I’m joking with my life😫😫

Harriet black ❤️ remarked:

Those who don’t know his son is aboski 😂

Proff Mike added:

Papa J should learn from his boss Poleeno. Look at how interesting the interview is🔥

Dr Likee names Kompani in his retirement plan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DrLikee ha hinted at drawing the curtain on his actig career after over a decade.

He complained about producers tagging him as choosing some over others. In his interview, he expressed his plans to retire and focus on his cronies, Aboske and Kompani.

