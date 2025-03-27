Seasoned Kumawood actor Agya Koo has unveiled his new digital content creation venture in Kumasi

The actor's studio has already started operating with some of his podcast episodes gaining traction online

A video of the award-winning entertainer showcasing his new venture excited scores of social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Alex Adu Kofi, aka Agya Koo has ventured into the ever-growing industry of digital content creation.

Agya Koo at his new Tetemmofra studios. Photo source: AgyaKoo

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo, whose career began in the early 90s cut his teeth with Ghana's comedy show Key Soap Concert Party where he picked up his stage name.

The actor boasts an impressive catalogue of more than 200 Ghanaian movies, working alongside other prominent personalities including Nana Ama McBrown.

He's one of the few actors to have tasted the golden age of Kumawood with legends like the late Bob Santo and Abusuapanin Judas.

In a video shared by Agaya Koo, the actor was seen arriving for work at his studio. He moved from his car to the new studio which had already been opened to staff and guests.

The new studio, located in Owhimase was launched on March 22, 2025. Scores of Kumawood colleagues including Wayoosi.

Thestudio has already started running its first programs Edawanim and Kyere Mu Kyereme.

There are over 207 million content creators worldwide with an industry market size of 27 billion dollars expected to cross 90 billion by 2033.

Agya Koo tells his rags-to-riches story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had shed light on his experience growing up and his foray into the movie industry.

According to him, he used to live close to Santo and Judas in Kasoa.

While he was living in a wooden structure, built with earnings from his shoe-making business, the other comedians were living in rented apartments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh