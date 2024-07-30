Kumawood and YouTube star Ras Nene has opened up about his retirement plans

The actor said he is fatigued and overwhelmed by the negative talks about him favouring some roles over others

He explained that his pre-retirement priorities now rest with his cronies Kompani and Aboske

Ghanaian actor and content creator Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, seems to have returned from his recent trip to London.

The actor made the trip with his protégé Kyekyeku, joining forces with others to thrill fans at Nacee's KAVOD experience in the UK.

On his return, he granted an interview at the airport, where he talked more about the pressure of being one of the most sought-after faces on TV.

Dr Likee blasts Kumawood producers

According to Dr Likee, his work as an actor has become more tedious with his skyrocketing fame. He said.

"There are about ten producers waiting in a queue for me to work with them. I'm often tagged by some as a bad person if I don't work."

Dr Likee admitted that he is unable to fulfil all producers' requests due to stress and the demands of his other businesses.

He complained about producers tagging him as choosing some over others. In his interview, he expressed his plans to retire and focus on his cronies, Aboske and Kompani.

“My dream is to see Kompani acquire a taxi or two and Aboske traveling abroad to focus on his studies, perhaps because he is sharp-brained.”

Ghanaians react to Dr Likee's retirement

Saballi_Tv said:

"Leadership is the hardest thing in life."

@easymoney 💜❤️💙 wrote:

"Akabenezer wasted his whole time to in Kumawood. Aka is sensible aswear keep it up just help them okay 👍."

KW🅰️DJ🅾️ 🅱️ILL’S🩸🦍 noted:

"Aboske and Kompany part make goosebumps they all over me ❤️."

