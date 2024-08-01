Lil Win has voiced his frustrations amid his legal woes with the state and Martha Ankomah

The Kumawood actor shared insight about the way forward after his recent court appearance

He addressed the criticism he has received so far and also sent a hot message to his detractors

Ghanaian actor Lil Win recently appeared in court with his legal team for his ongoing battle with the state, after his fatal accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

The actor established that the court had adjourned the case to August 26 and his legal team has maintained that he is innocent.

Lil Win reportedly headed to his hometown after his latest court appearance to inspect a health facility he renovated.

Lil Win speaks about his woes in an emotional interview. Photo source: Facebook/LilWin

Source: Facebook

Lil Win speaks on his issues

Lil Win has been the center of several controversies over his alleged negligent driving accident and his unapologetic actions afterwards.

The Kumawoood star granted an interview after inspecting the renovated facility in which he shared his thoughts about his woes. He said:

"My critics wish they were like me. No one blessed by God would come to the media to criticise me. But I see that as normal. When God blesses you, people will speak about you both positively and negatively. I have to accept that."

In his statement to detractors, Lil Win hailed his spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, who inspires him to continue his philanthropic activities.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's statement and message to his detractors.

lnyymorgan said:

"godfather, 🙏 God be with you 💕🙏💕"

FRESH wrote:

"My personal person"

Sister Bene remarked:

"Adom Nyame Is The Winner."

AM GOOD noted:

"God is GOOD Gos U is good. Men God Bless Brother Good God bless.."

lnyymorgan added:

"godfather, 🙏 God be with you 💕🙏💕."

Lil Win, Martha Ankomah continue court case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Martha Ankomah and her legal team had attended the first court hearing of her defamation case against Lil Win.

The actor wasn't present, although reports have indicated that he approached the actress with an out-of-court settlement offer in the matter.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh