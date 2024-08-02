Celebrated media personality, now with Asaase Radio Caroline Sampson, turned 40 years old on August 2

The milestone caught the attention of numerous colleagues and superstars, who took to social media to hail his resilience

A photo of Caroline looking younger than her age has got many talking about her evergreen beauty just as much as her planned gesture

Caroline Sampson, one of the most seasoned voices on Ghanaian radio, celebrated her 40th birthday on August 2, 2024.

The radio personality, now the host of Asaase Cafe, started her media career in 2005 after becoming a finalist in the third edition of the Ghanaian reality TV pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana.

To mark her 40th birthday, the celebrated radio host, often referred to as Mama Caro, posted a photo of her looking as radiant as ever, which has got fans drooling over her beauty.

Caroline Sampson looks as young as ever on her 40th birthday. Photo source: X/Caroline4real

Source: Instagram

Caroline to share pizza for fans

On July 23, Caroline declared August as a month of giveaways for her fans. The Pigaro hitmaker doubles as a brand ambassador for Papa's Pizza. On social media, she announced saying,

"Guys, for my 40th birthday, I am giving a large box of Papa's Pizza daily for 40 days, starting 2nd August (my birthday) to 10th September 2024. Prepare to answer some questions about me."

Caroline Sampson added that she would give 40 lucky fans cash gifts, hotel lunches, and spa treats as part of the giveaway.

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities, including rapper Trigmatic and media personality Giovani Caleb, shared in Caroline's excitement as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

Goodwill messages pour in for Caroline Sampson

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they wished Caroline Sampson well on her 40th birthday.

@tailorMARIQUE said:

"Senior most Akiti who graduated to akithick. 40 gang! Hustle Boss! Business woman of the decade! Everywhere the money dey we for take wanna own CEO! 🫡🫡🫡"

@tatascaritas remarked:

"Ade dɛɛdɛ yenfa yi kɛchɛ 😍😍😍😍😍"

@0ppong added:

"Minus 20!!!! Happy birthday boo!!! 🎊🩷"

Caroline's son turns 13

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caroline Sampson's first son, Jayden, celebrated his 13th birthday on February 1, 2024.

Jayden's mum hailed her son on social media with a photo of him looking all grown and strong in a lovely outfit. Rocking a white shirt, a jacket and Nike sneakers, Jayden posed for the camera with a basketball spinning on his finger.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh