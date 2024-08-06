Medikal flaunted his younger sister Patrah Adwoa Frimpong in a series of photos he shared on his Instagram page

In some of the photos, the young lady was dressed in a fitting outfit which brought out her figure as she stood in the compound of the rapper's house

In some of the other photos, she was with Medikal on a trip overseas, with the pair posing and smiling

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos of his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong. The post showed the close bond between the siblings, pleasing his followers.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal flaunts beautiful sister.

In several of the images, Patrah stood in the compound of Medikal's lavish residence, dressed in a form-fitting outfit that highlighted her elegant figure.

Other photos in the series captured moments from an overseas trip, where Medikal and his sister were at the airport and other places in the city. The siblings posed together, smiling brightly for the camera.

Medikal and sister warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

princeankrah1112 said:

"When Drake said in his song"Guess I should've tried to keep my family closer" much closer"

bigsmoke.boss wrote:

"I have been friends with this girl.. she never tell me say u re his bro.. herr this life😭💔😹.. @amgmedikal."

anabel_mamibt commented:

"How she smiles like mana bad man same ❤️"

hick_ewe_girl wrote:

"Some of you too must you have to go under everyone’s post explaining to them that his sister?😂"

shine_19_11_3 said:

"You just look like your lil sister….MDK to the World"

latif_obama wrote:

"Mdk know the good taste .. that dark skin girls no hmm 😍😂"

floragodfirst commented:

"That’s Great God bless you more for holding your little sister down"

Medikal delivers stellar performance

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Medikal joined a host of Ghanaian superstars who thrilled fans at this year's Asafotufiam Festival in Ada.

The rapper unpacked many hits from his catalogue, including his infectious collab with a former partner.

A video of Medikal's performance had many fans discussing his talent and failed relationship.

