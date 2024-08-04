Medikal joined a host of Ghanaian superstars who thrilled fans at this year's Asafotufiam festival in Ada

The rapper unpacked a slew of hits from his catalogue including his infectious collaboration with his estranged partner

A video of his performance making rounds online has got many fans talking about the rapper's talent and his failed relationship

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal dished out a spell-binding performance at the ongoing Asafotufiam festival in Ada.

Asafotufiam is an annual warrior's festival celebrated by Ga-Dangbe people from the last Thursday of July to the first weekend of August.

Medikal crawls on stage

Medikal performed his infectious collaboration with his estranged partner Fella Makafui at the festival. Omo Ada released in 2019 became an instant fan favourite influecing a remix with Shatta Wale.

During Medikal's preformance, the rapper laid prostate on stage dishing out an obscene routine when Fella Makafui's verse came on.

Fella Makafui and Medikal have been separated since May this year. The rapper broke the news opening up about Fella Makafui's issues at home. He recounted a moment when Fella called in the police after a quarrel.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's performance in Ada

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction Medikal's raunchy perfomanc at Asafotufiam.

@revvyderhymes said:

So anka he Dey come talk say he bi single

@humility022 wrote:

Oh crazy indeed. Ada to the world

@kojokingzkid remarked:

chairwoman see superstar wan deny chairman 😂

@ny_ahenkan noted:

u see women anka she go ly say she be single oo. fear dem wose gender equality

@leslie_kkkay added:

My boyyyyy, he dey make adey excite pass 😂❤️

Medikal flirts with strange girl after separation from Fella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had been spotted having fun at a nightclub with a beautiful lady, garnering rumours that he had found love again after Fella Makafui.

The two seemed to be enjoying each other's company as Medikal wrapped his arms around the lady while they danced to music at the nightclub. The rapper leaned towards the lady and whispered something into her ear, making her beam with a smile.

