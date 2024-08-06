Medikal, in a social media post, was spotted hanging out with his family at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra

The video showed the rapper and his mother escorting his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong before she flew abroad

In the comments section of the video, netizens praised Medikal and his family for their close bond

Ghanaian rapper Medikal went viral after a video of him spending time with his family surfaced on social media.

Medikal hangs out with his family before his sister travelled abroad. Photo source: @amgmedikal

Medikal hangs out with his family

Medikal took to his Instagram page to share a carousel post of himself hanging out with his family.

The post showed the rapper, his mother and a friend accompanying his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, at the Kotoka International Airport as she prepared for her trip to the Netherlands.

One of the videos showed the rapper Medikal recording his mother and sister as they got closer for a photo shoot at the car park.

In another video, the siblings performed a song together. The duo's chemistry highlighted their close bond, making the performance even more adorable.

Medikal's social media post drew reactions from many of his fans, who flooded the comment section. Many praised the rapper for his close relationship with his family. Others also commented on Medikal's physique.

Below is the social media post of Medikal spending time with his family:

Reactions to Medikal's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

@fleekmusiq commented:

"You and your sis are the best duo,wanna for drop some music together 😂."

@iamnadiaaziz3 commented:

"Family is all that matters ❤️."

@acepappy09 commented:

"Petrah is looking so appealing 😍."

@wonderboywrld commented:

"Proud of you boss."

@shop.the.drip commented:

"You slim up."

@mr._shine_richy commented:

"In shape."

@au10tic.dj commented:

"Badman U come down… now u can hit the gym properly."

