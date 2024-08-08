Media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has drawn fans in on how her life abroad is going after over a month

Head-turning photos of the broadcaster with her ravishing looks as she enjoys life abroad have surfaced online

Fans took to social media to drool over Akumaa Mama Zimbis evergreen beauty

Ghanaian broadcaster and marriage counselor Dr Joyce Akumaa Dangotey-Padi, popularly known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has embarked on a long stay abroad.

The broadcaster's social media page is awash with her best moments abroad as she takes some time off from her busy schedule in Ghana.

Her new photos without the signature Mama Zimbi headgear have many fans drooling over the broadcaster's evergreen beauty.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is well known for her marriage and relationship counseling show on the radio. She also runs the Mama Zimbi Foundation, which supports widows and needy children.

With six children from an over 30-year-old marriage, the broadcaster leverages her experience and passion to empower women and educate adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health and HIV.

Besides her show and philanthropy, the broadcaster has gained significant traction with her iconic headscarf style.

Many fans couldn't recognise her after new photos of the beautiful media personality without the scarf dropped online.

Ghanaians drool over Mama Zimbi's beauty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akumaa Mama Zimbi's new photos as she enjoys life abroad.

@youngcephas said:

First time seeing her like this. The world dey come end

@poeticdela_ wrote:

ego reach sometime, if you dey Kanda wey you shout, somebody for Teshie go fit hear.

@OPharruq noted:

My spec paa this oo.

@Twaso24 remarked:

Buh one thing I notice be say if someone japka even if they no tell you the abrokyire filter Dey expose them.🥹

Mama Zimbi speaks about the secrets in her headgear

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akumaa Mama Zimbi had given fans more insights about her iconic headgear and why she barely leaves home without it.

According to the sexual health talk show host, the headgear is not only a fashion accessory but also a place for keeping some of her precious possessions like her glasses and car keys.

