Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has topped Sarkodie, KiDi, and Kuami Eugene to win the best male artiste of 2021 Award

He won this prestigious position in the Readers' Choice Awards organised by YEN.com.gh on Facebook

Sarkodie came second, followed by KiDi, and then Kuami Eugene, and voters have left various reasons for making Stonebwoy number 1

Dancehall guru, Stonebwoy, has emerged as the best 2021 Best Male Artiste at the Readers’ Choice Awards organised by your authoritative YEN.com.gh.

The category had high-profiled musicians, including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and the young sugar daddy KiDi.

Stonebwoy pulled the majority of the vote cast, followed by Sarkodie, KiDi, and then Kuami Eugene.

A collage of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, KiDi, and Kuami Eugene. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @sarkodie @kidimusic @kuamieugene/Instagram

The YEN Readers Choice Awards is an annual poll YEN.com.gh holds for its followers to select their best entertainers for the year within various categories. The 2021 edition is the second time.

Fans reaction as they vote Stonebwoy

The many people that voted gave reasons why Stonebwoy is unmatched in that category.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Nadia Campbell: "Stonebwoy cause he has no mate."

Torfic Dembele Abubakar: "Bhim nation."

Dromor Martekie Markwei: "Stonebwoy .... his songs “hit” differently...."

Majid moro: "No one can stop de shine."

Majid moro: "Everywhere is Bhim Nation."

Majid moro: "Bhim Nation 2 de world."

Awli Rejoice: "Stonebwoy and Kwami Eugene."

JohnDoe King Burniton: "Bhim nation President."

Prosper Elorm Bless: "Stonebwoy cuz his lyrics are baaaad."

Nharnah Hemaa Bhim: "Stonebwoy any day any time."

Alice Welta: "Bhim nation."

Bill Loin: "Stonebwoy. This is man has lyrically greatest. But Stone B learn how to be kind okay all fingers are not the same. Bhim Bhim Bhim Nation Bhim to de world aboaae"

Deli Berry: "Please stonebwoy I stand"

Jackie Appiah beats McBrown, others to win best actress

Meanwhile, Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah has emerged as the favourite actress of many Ghanaians for this year.

Jackie emerged winner in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards.

She was nominated alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

In a keenly contested category, Jackie Appiah slightly edged past McBrown with a small margin. Yvonne Nelson came third with Tracey Boakye coming at a distant fourth position.

Source: YEN.com.gh