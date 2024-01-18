Notable media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has revealed the things she hides under her headgear

The public figure who is well known for her infamous gargantuan headgear revealed in a recent interview on TV3 that she keeps vital things under the headgear for safety

Netizens who came across the video could not help but giggle at Akumaa's assertions

Renowned media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has revealed the things she keeps under her signature gargantuan headgear.

According to her, the headgear is not only a fashion accessory but also a place for safekeeping some of her precious possessions.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi in gargantuan headgear.

Source: Instagram

Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s headgear

Akumaa is popular for her sexual health talk show as much as her distinctive looks which she always compliments with her gargantuan head scarf.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Akumaa was asked whether it was true that she keeps things under her scarf. Responding to the question, she confirmed that she she keeps vital items such as her glasses and car keys under the scarf.

Explaining further, she said the reason she does this is because of an unpleasant situation she once had.

She claimed that, when she attended an event sometime ago, someone went into her bag to take out some vital items. Since then, she has developed the habit of keeping her items hidden under her headgear.

She, however, added that she does not keep money under her headgear. Watch the interview below.

Netizens react to Akumaa's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

thenutritionistakosua said:

Money is not there. Good! Before someone disappears with her head!

akilizzcakeengineergh said:

The guy in the audience made me laugh wama cake wura asere

hunksasare added:

Apem p3mu store

darkwa65 said:

Really!!!! You got to love her.

rambovelly asked:

Wey kind accent this

