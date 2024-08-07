A young Ghanaian lady who recently moved to Belgium could not hold her joy as she took to social media to celebrate

Without authoring any word, the lady identified as Efya Ampofowaa relied heavily on the lyrics of her favourite gospel song to thank God for the many blessings upon her life

Her video left many netizens feeling inspired as they tapped into her blessing with the hope of attracting similar opportunities for themselves

Efya Ampofowaa, a young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in her life as she relocates to Belgium for greener pastures.

In a video shared on TikTok, Efya Ampofowaa expressed excitement at the future that lies ahead for her in the Western European country.

Efya Ampofowaa, a Ghanaian lady celebrates a new beginning after relocating to Belgium for greener pastures. Photo credit: @aphyiachoobi/TikTok.

Efya Ampofowaa gave her followers an overview of her journey to Belgium, starting from Terminal-3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to Brussels.

The video spotted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment the young Ghanaian lady landed at Brussels Airport with luggage.

Efya Ampofowaa confided in the lyrics of Diana Hamilton's "The Doing of the Lord" gospel song, released in January 2024, to express her profound gratitude to God for making her dream come true.

Reactions to Efya Ampofowaa's video

The Ghanaian lady's video posted on her TikTom page (@aphyiachoobi, had reached several people online, racking up over 2.8 likes and 344 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

Netizens who came across her post congratulated Efya Ampofowaa and wished her well in her new journey.

@Modinat wrote:

"Congratulations more success."

@user2052217697690 said:

"Congratulations dear, I'm next in Jesus mighty name."

@lindaabaio also said:

"I tap into your blessings dear next time is mine."

@Peninnah commented:

"Have fun my love, congratulations."

Ghanaian lady celebrates dad after relocating abroad

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate and express gratitude to her dad for relocating her abroad.

Identified as Oheneba Ann on her socials, the young lady posted a video on her TikTok page chronicling her first few days in Canada.

The lyrics of the background track in the video were full of praise and prayer for God's endless blessing upon her dad.

