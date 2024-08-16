US-based international model Gifty Boakye is expecting a child with Ghana and Columbus Crew midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Gifty, a former girlfriend of Black Stars and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, broke the news of her pregnancy by sharing baby bump photos online

Gifty and Yeboah got engaged in May 2024 after announcing their relationship the previous year

Gifty Boakye, a former girlfriend of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, is expecting a baby not long after getting engaged to Yaw Yeboah, another Ghana international.

Gifty and Yeboah, a former player with the renowned Right to Dream Academy who plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Colombus, came public as a couple in late 2023 before getting engaged in May 2024.

Barely three months after their engagement, the US-based model announced she was pregnant by sharing maternity photos on social media.

Thomas Partey's ex-girl, Gifty Boakye, is expecting a baby with another Ghanaian footballer, Yaw Yeboah. Photo source: @giftyb

Source: Instagram

The first set of photos, shared on August 1, 2024, had Gifty showing off her baby bump in three outfits.

Sharing the black and white photos, she said:

"Big Gift + Baby Gift 🤍."

Weeks later, the proud mother shared another baby bump photo on Instagram with the caption:

Mama 🧸 #BigGift

Congratulations pour in for Gifty Boakye

The announcement of Gifty Boakye's pregnancy sparked excitement among her online followers. Many too to the comments section to congratulate and wish her well.

yawyeboah_gh said:

Proud of you mama 🫶💝 let’s go ❤️❤️❤️

clementosuarez said:

Congratulations. May God protect you

raynew said:

OMGGGG what a beautiful GIFT 🥹 congratulations on your blessing beautiful 💐❤️

baldy318 said:

Congrats!! You used to say Big Gift not the little one. Now it's Big Gift and the Little One 😂

charelove said:

Congratulations!!!! 🎉🎊 🎉 Little gift is one of you’re GREATEST gifts. So happy for you sis!! Praying for continual covering and blessing in Jesus name! Love you!!

kasjahscarlett said:

Omgggg mama Gifty!! Congrats mi amor! That’s gunna be one loved baby!

Thomas Partey flaunts baby with new girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey had welcomed his first child with his new girlfriend, Janine Mackson.

The Black Stars captain flaunted his child in a new photo, showing him and his little one bonding at a location that looked like a resort.

The photo sparked reactions from social media users who suggested that Partey should do a DNA.

