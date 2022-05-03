Tuesday, May 3, 2022, marked this year's Eid-al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr, as it is widely known, marks the end of Ramadan, the 30-day fast of the Islamic religion which is observed every year by Muslims.

Just like all such occasions, many of Ghana's favourite celebrities have taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume, and Nadia Buari shared photos and videos in celebration of Eid.

Ghana's top female celebrities celebrated Eid with stunning photos Photo souce: @jackieappiah, @iamnadiabuari, @salmamumin, @ayisha_yakubuu

Source: Instagram

Others like Akuapem Poloo, Salma Mumin, Ayisha Yakubu, Beverly Afaglo, and many more were not left out of the celebration.

Here are some of the best Eid photos and videos from Ghana's favourite female celebrities as YEN.com.gh spotted on social media.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

The actress did not do a photoshoot but dropped this funny video in which she goofed around like a Muslim lady. The video has stirred massive reactions.

2. Jackie Appiah:

3. Nadia Buari:

4. Ayisha Yakubu:

5. Kalsoume Sinare:

6. Akuapem Poloo:

7. Salma Mumin:

8. Tima Kumkum:

9. Hajia4Real:

10. Beverly Afaglo and Selassie Ibrahim:

Source: YEN.com.gh