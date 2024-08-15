Van Vicker Spotted With Prince David Osei, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, Others On Set, Fans React
- Van Vicker appears to be working towards a star-studded Ghanaian movie with Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu and others
- He shared the photo online with a caption that got many fans anticipating the new projects
- The post garnered significant traction online as some fans thronged the comments section to hail him
Ghanaian filmmaker Van Vicker is believed to be working towards a new movie featuring some of the film industry's biggest stars.
His recent social media posts suggest that Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, Prince David Osei, Aaron Adatsi, and Jeneral Ntatia could be in the movie.
He shared the post on August 15 with a captipn that has got many fans talking.
Van Vicker is one of Ghana's seasoned film personalities who has worked with several stars, including Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson.
His new movie with Aaron Adatsi and Bill Asamoah recently premiered in Sunyani and Kumasi.
The actor is yet to release more details about the set moment with his colleagues. Prince David Osei also shared a video from the same set with the actors revising their script.
Ghanaians react to Van Vicker's set moment
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Van Vicker's upcoming movie.
astonish_de_carter said:
"We need both kumawood and Ghallywood to rise again"
mcquasi wrote:
“…you’ve been laid off for 2 months… Said’s who?😂 Saids who s3n?…😂😂"
akuarhadepahcee noted:
"Lol Agya Moo and Kwaku Manu are confused. Brofo no abrim )ma niso😂"
pee45 wcommented:
"Is Agya Koo able to understand the meeting in English 😂"
nitchon20 remarked:
"🙌🔥👏All the best my Brother from another mum...a CR7 supporter...I feel u from a far...Soar high...All the best...Kudos on the production"
official_lellyko added:
"A movie is cooking. I know it will taste good. Most of my favorite actors dey inside. Big ups to you all. 🔥 🔥 👌👌"
Van Vicker chides Lil Win
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Van Vicker had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana.
It was reported that Van Vicker had turned down the chance to feature in the film after Lil Win’s team reached out to him.
Van Vicker’s supposed rejection of the role led to Lil Win recruiting several Nigerian talents, including Ramsey Nouah, to appear in his film.
