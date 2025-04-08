Appiah Stadium has confirmed the death of controversial Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene, who passed away in Germany

The outspoken commentator said he spoke to the blogger’s wife, who verified the tragic news

Adwenepahene’s death sparked mixed reactions online, with some celebrating and others doubting the reports

A popular Ghanaian social commentator, Appiah Stadium, has mourned the death of his friend, Adwenepahene.

Appiah Stadium suggested he was very close to the late Ghanaian blogger and feels sad over his unfortunate demise.

Speaking to a content creator, the Kumasi-based commentator extended his condolences and sympathised with the family of his deceased friend.

Adwenepahene, a controversial blogger, was reported to have died a few days ago in Germany, where he had been living with his wife and children for many years.

News of the Germany-based blogger’s death, which emerged on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025, sparked mixed reactions.

Because of Adwenepahene’s controversial takes on social media, many people took to their pages to celebrate his demise, while a few others, mostly his loved ones, doubted the reports of his death.

However, Appiah Stadium said the reports were accurate, stating that he spoke to his wife, who confirmed her husband had passed away.

He said Adwenepahene died a few days after undergoing surgery in a hospital in Germany.

"Psalm 89:48 says that every human shall taste death. So, it's true that Adwenepahene has passed away. I spoke to his wife, with whom he had three kids... We spoke extensively from the very day he died. He had an operation but died days later," he said.

"Let me express my condolences and sympathy to the wife and the kids. He named his last-born after Ibrahim Mahama. The boy is called Dzata," he added.

Learning from the reactions that greeted Adwenepahene's death, Appiah Stadium suggested he had regretted some of his public criticism of prominent people in society, especially former president Nana Akufo-Addo.

He consequently rendered an unqualified apology and begged for forgiveness from anyone he had knowingly and unknowingly offended.

Appiah Stadium's video sparks reactions

Appiah Stadium's video has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from netizens.

Below are a few of the reactions>

@user7038132085536 said:

"Nana Addo's apology is too late. Let him go and rest in perfect peace. He has done his job of insulting very well, and the rest is between him and his God."

@Agyiewaa also said:

"Appiah stadium have sense paa."

@userjud8809 commented:

"Me i always say this and will continue to say it, will never insult President Maham, though, even though I'm NPP. Those insulting elders, all in the name of politics, were not properly brought up."

Captain Caesar eulogises Adwenepahene

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Caesar eulogized his friend, Adwenepahene, following his death on Friday.

In a TikTok video, the UK-based content creator disclosed that Adwenepahene made a huge impact in his life, attributing his success abroad to him.

According to Captain Caesar, the deceased Ghanaian helped him to settle in the UK when he first relocated from Ghana.

