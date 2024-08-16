Global site navigation

Emelia Brobbey And Sobolo Attempt To Speak Fluent French, Fans React
Emelia Brobbey And Sobolo Attempt To Speak Fluent French, Fans React

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Emelia Brobbey recently shared a hilarious moment with Dr Likee's crony, Sobolo, on social media
  • The Kumawood pair cracked ribs with their hearty attempt to speak French fluently
  • Fans thronged the comments section, drooling over the moment, and also shared their admiration for the filmmakers

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey, who recently visited Dr Likee and his crew in the UK, has been spotted with Sobolo in a new video making rounds online.

Sobolo is one of Ghana's buzzing content creators and comedians cropping up on Dr Likee's influence.

Emelia Brobbey, Nana Ama McBrown, Sobolo, Dr Likee, Ghana, Kumawood
Emelia Brobbey and Sobolo speak French. Photo source: Instagram/DrLikee, TikTok/DrLikee
Source: Instagram

The viral sensation has become one of Kumawood's brightest film prospects after his skit featuring Dr Likee went viral.

After the viral moment, fans have been looking forward to experiencing more of the actor and were excited to see his collaboration with Emelia Brobbey.

In the video, Emelia Brobbey sought to start a conversation with Sobolo in French, which ensued in a hearty exchange of gibberish as they both attempted to speak the language fluently.

The actress is yet to confirm whether her moment with Sobolo was tied to any plans for an upcoming movie.

Emelia Brobbey and Sobolo excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Emelia Brobbey and Sobolo speaking French.

afia perinkles said:

I really miss u sis emelia💖💖

Magavela beauty ❤️beckystone wrote:

"I heard aka ebenezer inside😂😂😂😂😂 or he’s reading French news"

Akwesi _Prince noted:

"Wei de3 Spanish commentary ooooo….Aka Ebenezer college 😂😂🤣"

Evababs remarked:

"massa l thought you are in Canada"

KBoat added:

"Oh my God na wob3ka 😂😂..I love you auntie Eme ❤️❤️"

Nana Ama McBrown speaks ga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had stolen a brief moment of her time while on host duties for Onua Showtime for a discussion with Tatas Caritas.

Tatas convenes the annual Kenkey for the Needy program, which attracts several top stars, including Nana Ama McBrown.

The Onua TV show host tried describing a scenario and giving directions to Tatas in Ga. Even though she failed to speak Ga fluently, the actress impressed fans with her attempt.

