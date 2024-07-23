Emelia Brobbey Excites Dr Likee, Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku In The UK With A Surprise Visit
- Emelia Brobbey, Vivian Jill, and Kyekyeku were among Ghanaian at this year's KAVOD experience in the UK
- Their Kumawood colleague Emelia Brobbey paid them a surprise visit in the UK after their performance
- The video of the stars being reunited abroad excited scores of fans who rooted for them to attain greater heights
Ghanaian actress and musician Emelia Brobbey called on her Kumawood colleagues Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku, Dr Likee, and Kyekyeku in the UK.
Emelia called on them after their entertaining performance at this year's KAVOD Experience in the UK.
A video of the hearty interaction between the stars in the UK has surfaced online, exciting scores of fans.
Emelia Brobbey offers to take colleagues out
Dr Likee, Emelia Brobbey, and Vivian Jill come from a golden age in Kumawood's history, making them household names in the film industry.
The Kumawood stars beamed with pride as they reconnected in the UK. Dr Likee was surprised to discover that Emelia had moved back to the UK after their recent chat on the latter's YouTube show.
Emelia, who recently attended the London edition of the Emmy Africa soiree, offered to take her colleagues out for lunch, but they refused, insisting that they preferred the funds.
Ghanaians react to Emelia Brobbey's Kumawood hangout
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed the Kumawood stars after their meetup in the UK.
@augustinasarpong8719 said:
"Please kyekyeku make sure that akabenezer will visit the Palace and Stamford Bridge before you guys go back to ghana please"
@augustinasarpong8719 wrote:
"Awwwww! Emilia Brobbey well done for your kind heart, please take them out to where akabenezer can eat fufuo oooooo"
@LovisGyedu noted:
"Akabenazer and Oliver Khan are always bragging about the Queen"
@SefBoysMusic added:
"Akabenezer is saying he's from the Royal Family (MAA)"
Ras Nene and McBrown link up abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown had met up unexpectedly in the United Kingdom and showed each other love.
Ras Nene initially did not recognise the actress, but after noticing it was her, they hugged and shared smiles and laughter.
This spontaneous meetup occurred in Romford, a suburban town in East London.
