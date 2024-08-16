King Promise marked another year of life on August 16, 2024, as he celebrated his birthday

Throwback photos of the musician have surfaced on his big day as fans celebrate him

The photos sparked funny reactions as many fans were surprised to see a younger King Promise with hair

Ghanaian music star King Promise celebrated his birthday on August 16, 2024. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of love. Kwadwo Sheldon Studios shared throwback photos of the musician in celebration.

King Promise's throwback photos have gone viral on his birthday. Photo source: kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

The photos, shared on the media outlet's Instagram page, showed a younger King Promise with a full head of hair, significantly different from the bald look he is known for today. The images went viral, igniting surprise among fans who had never seen this side of the musician before.

In the throwback photos, King Promise also appeared much skinnier than his current physique. Fans expressed amazement at the transformation, noting how far he has come in both his appearance and his career.

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians also made funny comments regarding the music star's appearance.

King Promise's throwback sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

3xme1vin said:

"Na fat Dey ein body like that Herh 😂😂😂"

rg_snoop commented:

"So King had hair sometime ago 😂"

bigbo.yjoey24 said:

"The slides nu ebi football boots he dey wear like that 😂😂"

scuby_q20 wrote:

"Bro.. so king Promise saf wear G- Boot flex before wey people Dey laugh me like this!!😂"

bashiru__iawt commented:

"G Boot Paaaa 😂😂😂😂 But Still 5 ⭐️ Life 🙌🔥"

flameboyztg said:

"Central University boy 😂😂❤️"

mc_billy09 commented:

"For this life ..if you like give up🫡"

biggod676 said:

"Happy Birthday superstar"

McBrown helps prisoners on birthday

King Promise's birthday is not the only celebration putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians. In an earlier story published by YEN.com.gh, actress Nana Ama McBrown settled the fines of some inmates in correction facilities on her birthday.

The prisoners, who had spent years at the prison facility in James Town, were delighted when they praised the actress.

The video impressed many Ghanaians, who also praised the actress and wished her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh