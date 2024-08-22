29-year-old Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes has joined the club of Ghanaian artistes who double as fathers

The singer and former member of the La Meme Gang is yet to publicly acknowledge his newfound status as a father

His rumoured partner shared a photo of the father and his child spending their first moments together

Ghanaian singer Darkovibes and former member of the now-disbanded La Meme Gang has welcomed his new born baby.

Rumours broke after fans noticed the singer's interaction with her partner and new mother on social media.

Darkovibes welcomes his 1st child Photo source: Instagram/Darkovibes

Source: Instagram

The singer's rumoured partner has shared photos of Darkovibes spending quality time with his new baby.

Darkovibes has yet to confirm his new staus as a father as his relationship with his rumoured partner remains under wraps.

Darkovibes, born in 1995, grew up in Labadi and Jamestown. The singer, who released his debut in 2016, has worked with several Ghanaian stars, including this year's TGMA Artise of the Year Stonebwoy and Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido.

He was one of three acts confirmed for the African Fan Zone concert as part of this year's Olympic Games in France.

While he performed at the event, Sarkodie disassociated himself from the show a few hours before his performance, stating that the organisers had not executed their contractual obligations in full.

Darkovibes and child Photo source: Instagram/BebeShawn

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Darkovibes' news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the news of Darkovibes becoming a father.

menaye_fair noted:

"Oh my crush had a girlfriend all this while? Mewer3 aho😂"

stylerty14 remarked:

"Thought Bebe Shawn is small-gods gf ..eiiii Gh bloggers"

adomakoma wrote:

"Mo deɛ nkonkonsa yɛ mo dɛ papa"

mhizpurple said:

"Congratulations to them🎉🎉"

Heavily pregnant Yvonne Nelson spotted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson had been spotted after rumours of her expecting a second child surfaced online.

The 38-year-old actress and mother-of-one wore a colourful tie-and-dye short maternity dress that reached her knee level as she joined other patriotic Ghanaians to complain about the unplanned power outage in some parts of the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh