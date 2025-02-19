Bukom Banku was excited in a video as he received a surprise visit from his son Ambitious Tilapia and they bonded

The pair had social media users laughing as they rattled their popular catchphrases with Bukom Banku speaking broken English while Tilapia spoke good English

In the comments section of the video, netizens found their antics hilarious, pointing out that the apple does not fall far from the tree

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku was excited in a video he shared on TikTok as he received a surprise visit from his son, Ambitious Tilapia.

Bukom Banku and his son Ambitious Tilapia reunite. Photo source: bukombanku

Source: Instagram

The two bonded in a way that had social media users laughing, with Bukom Banku speaking broken English while Tilapia responded in fluent English.

In their interaction, they rattled their well-known catchphrases and the footage went viral. Many Ghanaians found the moment hilarious, commenting that the apple had not fallen far from the tree.

Who is Ambitious Tilapia?

Ambitious Tilapia is not just following in his father’s footsteps in terms of personality but also in boxing. In 2024, he achieved a major milestone by winning a silver medal at the African Games, surpassing his father’s achievements from 25 years ago.

Competing in the cruiserweight category, he secured a bronze medal in the semifinals, matching his father’s record. However, he went a step further by defeating Nathan Mbeli Ndlandu of the Democratic Republic of Congo to advance to the finals.

Despite his strong performance, he lost the final bout to Algeria’s Kanouni Ousama, who won with a 5-0 decision. Though he did not secure gold, his achievement added to his popularity.

Bukom Banku the famous retired Ghanaian boxer. Photo source: bukombanku

Source: Original

Bukom Banku and son spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Skillfull Okocha10 wrote:

"There is a saying that a lion will never give birth to a cat, wow."

Bayor1994 commented:

"This makes me happy to see you and your father. This father and son love is amazing."

Nyamenle reacted:

"Banku has more vocabs than the dictionary. This man is a great man."

P. E. N. Johnson commented:

"Bukom conceded defeat after Tilapia spoke English, and later realized he was supper.😂"

Hami wrote:

"This man is too much he doesn’t care about anything. I like the way he lives."

King Kel said:

"My banku himself. kefeee wo atale ni da fiooo."

kwaku mehoɔfɛ commented:

"I love this man so much, that I would like to meet him one day."

on-dem zola said:

"😂He is the English man but me I’m the broken."

vance_clipez wrote:

"I like the fact that as a father, he craves the joy of seeing his son speak good English."

Bukom Banku bonds with lover

In another video, Bukom Banku and his lover bonded as they prepared food together.

YEN.com.gh reported that the retired boxer helped the beautiful lady he referred to as his wife in the kitchen by preparing the stew.

Ghanaians reacted to the video and were happy to see Bukom Banku treating his lover well.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh