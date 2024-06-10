Heavily Pregnant Yvonne Nelson Rocks Colourful Dress And Elegant Braids To Dumsor Must Stop Vigil
- Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is expecting her second child after flaunting her baby bump online
- The 38-year educationalist looked breathtaking in a stylish dress at the Dumsor Must Stop vigil over the weekend
- Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Joy News on X
Heavily pregnant Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has gone viral after slaying in a beautiful outfit to Dumsor Must Stop vigil over the weekend.
The mother-of-one wore a colourful tie-and-dye short maternity dress that reached her knee level as she joined other patriotic Ghanaians to complain about the unplanned power outage in some parts of the country.
Yvonne Nelson looked stunning in a long cornrow braids hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses.
The hardworking serial entrepreneur completed her look with expensive green sneakers that matched her outfit. Ghanaian actor John Dumelo wore a customised Dumsor Must Stop black t-shirt and denim jeans, while comedian DKB opted for an all-black outfit.
Watch the video below:
Yvonne Nelson slays in a short jumpsuit
Ghanaian style influencer Yvonne Nelson looked effortlessly chic in a short cleavage-baring jumpsuit and short fringe hairstyle.
She styled her look with an expensive Fendi bag and smiled beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians react to Yvonne Nelson's maternity look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@Lechiboroni
One man’s meat is another man’s poison ☠️ ampa
@chrizpap
Yvonne Nelson is more credible than Kofi Bentil and Co. She does it for Ghanaians irrespective of which party is in power.
@Dadey_100
Oooh Joynews, heavily pregnant..... en so what?
@komla_ed
Pregnant woman make sweet like this.
@GracePersonify
The heavily pregnant part is more important for you guys right ? boi
@_darrelSalary99
I think the heavily pregnant bit wasn’t necessary.
@RichardOseiAko4
I like the caption… Suban 3tes3 nyins3n wo twii wo mu taane koraa 3b3 pie.
@Celeste04130711
Heavily pregnant says it all.
