Sarkodie was billed to perform at an Afro-themed party as part of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris

The rapper flew to Paris, hiking up fans' anticipation for the showdown in Paris with other Ghanaian acts, including King Promise and Darkovibes

Hours before the show, Sarkodie's management announced its decision to cancel the rapper's performance

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie will no longer perform at the highly anticipated African Fan Zone in Paris scheduled for August 9.

The rapper's management issued a release a few hours before the show announcing its decision to cancel Sarkodie's performance

The release issued by Eagle Plug, signed by Sarkodie's manager Angel Quarmyne, established that the organisers failed to fulfil their part of the contract, hence their decision to pull out of the show.

Sarkodie leaves fans disappointed

According to pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, the show continued with other acts like Darkovibes performing.

A video of fans stranded at the event after the MC announced Sarkodie's decision to pull out of the show despite flying to Paris has popped up online.

Sarkodie's involvement with the show came with a lot of hurdles, from a dramatic announcement to a petition to cancel the rapper because of his alleged misogynistic lyrics.

Fans react to Sarkodie's press release

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's decision to cancel his Paris performance.

Anelka Sualihu said:

"Nothing new about NPP members and disappointments"

O'Neill Lordwin Supremo wrote:

"You can’t disrespect him by breaching the contract and still expect him to honor the event…"

Nana Kwame Obed noted:

"I'm sure it's a breach of contract on their side not Sarkodie"

Xyzeless Scanner remarked:

"I don't know why he cancelled it but i would have been a good place to market himself although he is already big."

