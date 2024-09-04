DJ Sliming, in a post on X, claimed that Kuami Eugene had more hits than Shatta Wale

This came amid a viral debate on the platform comparing Shatta Wale to highlife legend Daddy Lumba

His claim caused controversy as Ghanaians debated on the matter, with the majority disagreeing with him

DJ Sliming, a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, sparked controversy with a recent post on X.

He claimed that highlife musician Kuami Eugene had more hits than dancehall powerhouse Shatta Wale. This statement quickly went viral and fueled an intense debate on social media.

The post came amid ongoing discussions comparing Shatta Wale to legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba. However, DJ Sliming's comment shifted the focus, placing Kuami Eugene in direct comparison with Shatta Wale.

The claim did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who took to the comments section of the post to express their disagreement. Supporters of Shatta Wale pointed to his extensive career and numerous hit songs, arguing that he remains one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian music and had no competition when it came to hits.

On the other hand, a small minority agreed with DJ Sliming, arguing that Kuami Eugene had amassed a great number of hits since joining the industry after the MTN Hitmaker competition.

Ghanaians attack DJ Sliming

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwame_opabene said:

"Clearly, it’s your hate for Shata that’s why you’re doing this. You know music and people rate your knowledge in Ghanaian music, don’t be doing this, even kuami Eugene parents will never say he get hits that Wale. Shame on you"

10trillionboy commented:

"The SM fans thinks asorkpo be hit 🤣🤣 I don’t blame them cause they don’t have music ears 🤣"

TwentyOne_OBO said:

"It seems like all Shatta needs is a response to really make an impact. Kwame Eugene himself wouldn’t even think to compare himself to Shatta, so why are we dragging him into this?"

Shatta Wale addresses Daddy Lumba comparisons

While social media users debated on the matter, Shatta Wale, who was at the centre of the debate, shared his thoughts on the matter.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician said it was disrespectful to make such comparisons.

He emphasised Daddy Lumba's legacy in the industry, fueling the debate even more.

