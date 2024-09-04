Shatta Wale has complained bitterly about Ghanaians comparing him to Daddy Lumba, stating that they want to set him up

The musician, who was upset about the discourse, threw shade at his nemesis Stonebwoy in the process, alluding that artistes should not be compared to their elders

There was a heated debate on X over who had the most hit songs in Ghana between Shatta Wale and Daddy Lumba

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has expressed deep frustration over recent comparisons between him and highlife legend Daddy Lumba. The conversation, which erupted on social media platform X, centred on who has the most hit songs in Ghana.

Shatta Wale did not hold back as he voiced his displeasure, suggesting that such comparisons were meant to tarnish his image and cause confusion among his fans and older generations. He wrote:

"This is what my opps do to just tarnish my image in public … They want to compare me and Lumba so that the oldies will hate me and say I don’t respect …Thank you, Mr Hater."

The musician, clearly upset by the ongoing debate, went on a long rant. He said that these actions were designed to paint him as disrespectful to those who came before him in the industry.

In his outburst, the musician also took the opportunity to throw shade at fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy, with whom he has had a long-standing rivalry. He hinted that Stonebwoy's actions were part of the reason younger musicians try to compare themselves to senior colleagues. He wrote:

"No wonder Stonebwoy wants to compare himself to Bandana and Batman ….Foolish country."

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's rant

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

elikemtea said:

"You mean your fans hate you? Cos they are the ones doing the comparison"

AbdulMumin1306 said:

"Ebi ur soo called shatta movement people wey dey do that bomboclate comparism, don't point finger to anybody"

Great_Ansong wrote:

"Sua nyansa Nii they’re just trying to portray how much you’ve contributed to the Ghanaian music industry. Don’t vex over this 😂"

Shatta Wale's upcoming album up for preorder

Shatta Wale might not be in the best of moods right now, but this has not hindered the rollout of his upcoming album, SAFA.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale made the project available for preorder for his fans. This announcement generated excitement among his fans and followers. SAFA is set to be released on September 20, 2024, with one song already out on the airwaves.

