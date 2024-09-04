Shatta Wale, in a social media post, addressed recent comparisons between him and highlife legend Daddy Lumba

The dancehall artist said it was disrespectful to make such comparisons as Daddy Lumba paved a way in the industry

Shatta Wale's comments on social media have triggered mixed reactions from fans, who thronged the comments

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has reacted to recent social media comparisons between him and Daddy Lumba by some fans and music critics.

Some Ghanaian music fans recently engaged in an online debate about the two artistes' music catalogues and their respective legacies in the music industry.

Shatta Wale addresses Daddy Lumba comparisons

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to express his frustration with the controversial online chatter about him and the highlife legend.

The SM Boss called the comparisons between himself and Daddy Lumba disrespectful to the legend, calling these 'unnecessary and invalid'.

Shatta Wale urged fans to stop, as he could not be mentioned in the same conversation as the highlife legend, who paved the way for him and his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry.

"It is very disrespectful to compare me to the legend Daddy Lumba. Everyone should stop that because the man in question paved way for you favs and me myself."

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker also accused his detractors of launching a social media campaign to smear his public image and create problems between him and the music industry's old legends.

"This is what my opps do to just tarnish my image in public … They want to compare me and Lumba so that the oldies will hate me and say I don’t respect …Thank you Mr Hater 💪🩸."

Check out the social media posts below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's social media post

Shatta Wale's remarks about the comparisons between him and Daddy Lumba triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Many disagreed with his objection to the comparison, while some applauded the dancehall artist for calling out fans and acknowledging Daddy Lumba's greatness.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@0panaa_1 commented:

"You have disappointed me. We have wasted our time to fight for you only for you to rubbish our fight ah."

@k__stewmaker commented:

"He's a legend, yes we agree. The fact that he paved way for y'all doesn't mean we can't compare you to him. You're the only artist that can go toe to toe when it comes to hits in this country. On this rock I stan!"

@zamboli_ba commented:

"I’m happy this coming from you. You and Daddy Lumba get some similarities. I’m fan of Daddy Lumba and a fan of you as well ✊🏻."

@wataphaya commented:

"Boys like agenda too much. We no go greee for any Gen Alpha if they tried to compare Shatta to any of their new school in the next 20yrs. So shatta fans pipe down."

@Makdatafriqa commented:

"We know, but the fact remains a fact. No one comes close to u when it comes to hit songs in Ghana."

