Controversial Instagram model, Abena Korkor, has said that she is in love with rapper Medikal and she will go for him.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Abena Korkor said she does not know if Medikal loves her or not but she loves him by force.

She screamed: “Edey pain youuuuuu” and laughed hysterically while clapping and falling back in the sofa.

A collage of Abena Korkor, Medikal, and Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @missabenakorkor @amgmedikal @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She indicated in the video that by all means, she would go after Medikal because that is what she wants to go.

In the caption, Abena Korkor tagged both Medikal and Fella Makafui, asking Medikal to tell his wife that she Abena Korkor is coming for him.

Fans react to Abena Korkor’s comments

Abena Korkor’s comments has triggered massive reactions online.

Some people have warned him not to try this on Medikal because Fella would not let that happen.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

joey_clark3: “U di33 joke with daavi….. u go see kunkura.”

msginaberry: “U go after them and after they chop you finish u come and mention their name and pretend as if they took advantage of you. Siaaaa girl liadat.”

akua_kabs: “Don't even try it.”

captinjumbogh: “Hmmmm yoo we hear my sister.”

amesonsages57: “You’re going for Fella’s husband ei Abena.”

daaviadzokitchen: “Try and see what we Ewe women go do you for this country nonsense yakavi.”

nneka_mum: “Eiiii medikal run ooo.”

oseikwakuwashington: “U are calling for beef.”

deep__rich: “This lady paaaa herrrr.”

blessed_efya: “He loves you.”

