TikToker Afua Nash has embarked on yet another ambitious attempt to showcase her insatiable appetite

The content creator recently posted a dare from a fan who wanted to see her consume 30 coconuts

Afua Nash ended up consuming 30 coconuts, making fans wonder if her attempt was genuine

Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash, known for her ambitious battle with large-plated meals, has thrilled fans with her new attempt.

Many find it difficult to believe the content creator's efforts to finish the vast meals, especially considering how convincing some video editing apps have become.

She was recently spotted at a coconut joint after a fan challenged her to drink ten coconuts at a go.

Afua Nash consumes 30 coconuts. Photo source: TikTok/Afua.Nash

The viral sensation heartily accepted the challenge and shared her results after surpassing her target.

While some fans find her content entertaining, others have shared several concerns about Afua Nash's content, including the susceptibility to health risks related to gluttony.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, Afua Nash maintained that she regularly detoxes her stomach by treating herself with herbs.

Netizens react to Afua Nash's attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afua Nash's attempt to consume 30 coconuts at a go.

Nathan 🇨🇦 said:

"Go ahead and do what gives you food dear. Don't mind the negative comments."

🌹sweetmaryjoy❤️😋🌹wrote:

"coconut water is good for you health 👍. can't love you less ❤️❤️❤️❤️just do your thing 🥰🥰😘😘😘"

Yha ☯️ Dollar💲💫 remarked:

"No one can challenge this trend 💯"

Adiepena Abigail commented:

"who is forcing Afua with this competition kraaaa,Charley be careful 😄😄😄eeeeeeei Boi3"

Rita pretty added:

"but I swear she can't eat a bowl full of eworkple o or my vlotarians am i lying 😂😂😂"

Afua Nash speaks about her failed love life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that content creator Afua Nash had opened up about how difficult it has become to maintain a stable relationship after she became an internet sensation.

Speaking with Kwaku Manu, Afua Nash recounted a moment from her past relationship when she took money that had been allocated by her boyfriend to pay his house rent to buy food.

